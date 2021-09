TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) -- Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux has issued an evacuation warning for both sides of the Kern River from the Gold Ledge Campground south to River Kern, Tulare County, at the Tulare / Kern border.

Boudreaux said this warning will include all private properties, businesses, residences, structures, campsites, campgrounds, Forest Service roads, access roads, attached roads, and trails.