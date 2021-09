TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE)- As of the latest update, the KNP Complex Fire has burned more than 33,000 acres and remains 0% contained. On Thursday morning, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a $15 billion dollar climate package right in front of the Sequoia National Park sign now wrapped in protective foil.

"Traditions, lifestyles, people, places, wiped off the map. That's what climate is about," Newsom said. "We're here mindful of that with the responsibility to do something about that."