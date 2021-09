TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KPGE)- A man was arrested after he allegedly shot and killed a driver in front of a pregnant woman and two children on Tuesday night, according to the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.

Just after 5:30 p.m., deputies were called out to the area of Highway 198 and Road 156 in Visalia after it was reported that a man had just been shot.