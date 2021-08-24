Mountains & National Parks Forecast

MARIPOSA, Calif. (NewsNation Now) — It’s a tragic case that has many anxious for explanations and answers. With no major clues from the autopsies, officials must now wait for toxicology results to determine how a family of three and their pet dog died in the Sierra National Forest.

The mystery deaths of John Gerrish, Ellen Chung, their daughter, Miju, 1, and the family dog, Oski, remain a mystery one week after the family was reported missing. Their bodies were discovered the next day on a hiking trail.