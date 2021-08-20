Mountains & National Parks Forecast

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) - Fresno's Club One Casino got the green light to move to its new home in Granite Park on Thursday, but Fresno City Council allowed it to go ahead with a restriction in place.

Councilmembers are allowing owner Kyle Kirkland just 31 of his proposed 51 tables for the first 90 days, at which point they'll consider granting the additional 20. The decision comes after surrounding residents raised concerns of increased traffic, crime and alcohol consumption.