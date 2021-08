Mountains & National Parks Forecast

MARIPOSA, Calif. (KSEE) - Authorities are working to recover the bodies of a family and their dog after they mysteriously died on a hike in rural Mariposa County.

The Mariposa County Sheriff's office says the bodies of John Gerrish, Ellen Chung, and their one-year-old daughter, Muji, were discovered at about 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday. Authorities are still in an active recovery mission, according to the Mariposa County Sheriff.