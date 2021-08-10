Mountains & National Parks Forecast

CENTRAL VALLEY, Calif. (KSEE) – Last week, Valley Children’s released data that showed hospital visits due to COVID-19 jumped from 13 visits in June to 81 in July. The COVID-19 positivity rate also rose from 1.2% in June to 3.9% in July. And it’s getting worse.

“That number is increasing an exponential rate. It’s around 16% for last week, it was 8% the week prior, it was 2% only the one before. That pace is what’s concerning me because schools are not open yet and we’re seeing that increase,” said Dr. Nael Mhaissen, the medical director for infectious diseases and infection prevention at Valley Children’s Healthcare.