Mountains & National Parks Forecast

SAN DIEGO (KSWB) – Authorities have released body camera footage of a San Diego County sheriff's deputy collapsing after being exposed to fentanyl in the field last month, a harrowing encounter that could have cost him his life.

The video, released as part of a public safety campaign, shows the events of July 3 in San Marcos, where the department says Deputy David Faiivae found a bag of white powder while searching a vehicle involved in an arrest.