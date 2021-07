FRESNO, California (KGPE) - Figures from Fresno County's health department show less than 50% of residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In response, seven Vaxtravaganza events have been organized by UCSF Fresno and the Fresno County Public Health Department to push vaccinations in neighborhoods with lower rates.

In the 93728 ZIP code, the health department reports about 44% of residents having at least one dose of the vaccination.