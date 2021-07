MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) - A 20-year-old Merced man is wanted by police following the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old last week.

According to Merced Police, 20-year-old Marcellus Tremayne Harris of Merced is the suspect in the incident which took place July 19 in the parking lot of a Walmart on Loughborough Drive.