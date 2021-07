FRESNO, California (KSEE) - There are more than 930 Fresno residents diagnosed with kidney disease and around 845 waiting for a kidney according to Donor Network West.

"Both my husband and my grandmother are in end-stage kidney failure due to polycystic kidney disease and they have been for several years now," said Vanessa Diaz. "They're both on the registries for deceased donors, but we wanted to try to make an effort to find a living donor."