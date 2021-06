AVENAL, California (KSEE/KGPE) - A $50,000 reward for information in the unsolved murder of a man in Avenal six years ago is being offered by the governor's office, according to an announcement Wednesday.

According to Avenal Police, at around 7:00 pm on Feb. 5, 2015, the 31-year-old victim Santos Cabrera was walking to his truck in the 400 block of East Stanislaus when someone ran across the street and shot him several times. The suspect then left the scene in a dark-colored vehicle heading south.