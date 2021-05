FRESNO, California (KGPE) - The 31st murder of the year in Fresno took place Monday morning. Authorities were called to a mobile home park near McKinley and Marks Avenues where they say a 15-year-old boy shot and killed his father, 61-year-old Patrick Cotter, before turning the gun on himself.

The 15-year-old is currently in critical condition at Community Regional Medical Center. He lived in the mobile home park with his father and 18-year-old brother who made the call.