FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) - A missing eight-year-old boy from Fresno was found, but once he was taken home, he ran out the back door, according to Fresno Police.

Authorities say Jaydon Lovato is a runaway but isn't considered to be in danger. 14-year-old Anthony Lovato has not been found. Officers add that they do not believe he is in danger.