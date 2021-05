PORTERVILLE, California (KSEE/KGPE) - A Porterville woman was arrested after her baby suffered severe burns, according to the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office says 28-year-old Daisy Magana arrived at a hospital on Monday morning with her one-and-a-half-year-old child, who was unconscious and suffering from seizures and 2nd and 3rd-degree burns.