FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) - A man was caught with illegal drugs after he drove past a deputy at reckless speeds near San Joaquin, according to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

Around 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday, the Sheriff's Office says a Dodge Charger was caught speeding past a deputy at speeds as high as 105 miles per hour.