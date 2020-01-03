Cooler each day this weekend for the mountains & National Parks.
Mountains & National Parks Forecast
AJ Fox has your forecast for communities in the mountains and National Parks.
AJ Fox has your forecast for communities in the mountains and National Parks.
by: AJ Fox, KSEE 24 Chief MeteorologistPosted: / Updated:
Cooler each day this weekend for the mountains & National Parks.
Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be
On Your Side.