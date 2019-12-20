Rain developing by Sunday. Snow level starts at about 6500 feet.
Mountains & National Parks Forecast
AJ Fox has your forecast for communities in the mountains and National Parks.
AJ Fox has your forecast for communities in the mountains and National Parks.
by: AJ Fox, KSEE 24 Chief MeteorologistPosted: / Updated:
Rain developing by Sunday. Snow level starts at about 6500 feet.
Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be
On Your Side.