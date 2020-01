A few showers brought light totals to the area this morning.



The system is leaving Central California through the southern end of the Valley right now.

Tehachapi and Fort Tejon will be windy and wet tonight.

The week ahead will be dry with warm, mild temperatures.

Fog returns Tuesday and may be dense Wednesday morning.

Winds may return over the Sierra Wednesday from a nearby low pressure system.

The week stays dry with partly to mostly sunny skies.