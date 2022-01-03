Monday Sunrise Forecast

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) - A fire caused $10,000 worth of damage at a brewery last week in downtown Fresno. Investigators initially said the fire was caused by a wiring accident, however, a few days after the fire, surveillance video shows someone walking past the business right before the fire started.

The owners of 411 Broadway Ales and Spirits, twin brothers Joshua and Joseph Soleno, say they’ve worked many years to make their dream a reality and now they feel it’s all been a waste of time.