Monday Sunrise Forecast

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) - A man was arrested after he fired a rifle several times through the window of a car on Sunday night, according to the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.

Around 6:00 p.m., deputies were called out to the area of Road 56 and Avenue 256 after it was reported that someone was shooting a firearm from a dark-colored SUV.