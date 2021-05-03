Monday Morning Forecast

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) -- The possible sale of the Tower Theatre to Adventure Church has once again been put on hold. After tensions between Save the Tower Theatre demonstrators and counter-protestors, many of whom were members of the Proud Boys group were rising a few weeks ago, some demonstrators now say the increased presence of Fresno Police has helped keep things peaceful.

“As long as the police are here, the Proud Boys have not shown up," said Jaguar Bennett from the Save the Tower Theatre Committee.