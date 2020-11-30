Monday Morning Forecast

Temperatures will drop to or below freezing in many parts of the Valley overnight. A Freeze Warning is in effect for the San Joaquin Valley from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. A Freeze Warning means that sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely. The coldest temperatures are expected outside of major urban areas, sub-freezing temperatures are likely for a period five to seven hours. Take precautions by bringing pets indoors and covering sensitive, exposed vegetation, and outdoor plumbing.

Not all parts of the Valley will drop below freezing tonight. Expect urban areas like Fresno to stay at least a couple degrees above freezing at coolest.