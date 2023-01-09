FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Flash Flood Warning in effect for portions of Northeastern Fresno County and East Central Madera County until 2 p.m. today. Heavy rain continues to fall in these areas. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

For the Central Valley rain heavy at times, gusty winds and possible thunderstorms into this afternoon. Highs today will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds will be from southeast at 15 to 25 m.p.h. Gusts up to 45 m.p.h. likely. Wind Advisory and Flood Watch in effect.