YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: AJ Fox, KSEE24 Chief Meteorologist
Posted: Jan 1, 2023 / 09:29 PM PST
Updated: Jan 1, 2023 / 09:29 PM PST
A.J. Fox has the Central Valley's certified most accurate forecast.
HAPPY NEW YEAR!
We started with some rain today, and some more light showers are expected Monday.
Heavier rain returns to the Valley later in the week.
This forecast originally aired on KSEE24 News after Sunday Night Football on 1/1/2023
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Although every edition of Monopoly has its pros and cons, some stand out for their unique themes, rules and popularity.
The Lego Friends line depicts scenes from the lives of five teenage girls in the fictional town of Heartlake City.
Armchairs give you a much-needed place to sit and relax in comfort. Here are 10 of the best statement armchairs you can shop for right now.