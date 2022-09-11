YourCentralValley.com
by: AJ Fox, KSEE24 Chief Meteorologist
Posted: Sep 11, 2022 / 09:16 PM PDT
Updated: Sep 11, 2022 / 09:16 PM PDT
A.J. Fox has the Central Valley's certified most accurate forecast.
BELOW NORMAL THIS WEEK!
Temperatures are on a cooling trend through midweek, putting Fresno into the mid 80s for a few days, even into the weekend.
This forecast originally aired on KSEE24 News after Sunday Night Football on 9/11/2022.
