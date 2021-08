FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) —Imelda Cruz has not had a place to call home in more than a year. After getting evicted in late 2019, the mother of four says she had difficulty finding an affordable place to live. She says she spent $500 in housing applications last year but was denied due to bad credit, income, or because of her autistic son's service dog.

The pandemic stifled job opportunities, and after bouncing around from Fresno, to Bakersfield, and back to Fresno over the past year, she's taken shelter in her son's two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment along with seven other occupants.