FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) - The Fresno Area Express will resume collecting bus fares in September, according to an announcement by the city, following months of free travel on Fresno's FAX system.

According to a statement released by the city on Monday, the FAX regular fare will be $1 per ride, with discounts given to seniors, people with disabilities, and Medicare cardholders. Those 12-years-old and younger, as well as active military/veterans, will be able to ride for free.