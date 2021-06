MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) - After a night of evacuation orders, fire crews made significant progress with the Smalley Fire that was reported Monday afternoon south of North Fork and off of Road 222.

"The fires looking really good, it's holding at 45 acres. We have containment lines all around it," Cal Fire Battalion Chief Shaun Fairbanks said. "We're just mopping up hot spots, the perimeter looks really good."