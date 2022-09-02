YourCentralValley.com
by: AJ Fox, KSEE24 Chief Meteorologist
Posted: Sep 2, 2022 / 06:54 PM PDT
Updated: Sep 2, 2022 / 06:54 PM PDT
A.J. Fox has the Central Valley's certified most accurate forecast.
Friday was the hottest day of the year (so far). Records will continue to fall for Labor Day Weekend. The Excessive heat warning continues through next Wednesday.
This forecast originally aired on KSEE24 News at 6:30PM on 9/2/2022.
