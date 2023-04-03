YourCentralValley.com
by: AJ Fox, KSEE24 Chief Meteorologist
Posted: Apr 3, 2023 / 06:35 PM PDT
Updated: Apr 3, 2023 / 06:35 PM PDT
A.J. Fox has the Central Valley's certified most accurate forecast.
Winds will diminish overnight. Combine that with more sunshine, and you get a significant warming trend through the week.
This forecast originally aired on KSEE24 News at 6:00 PM on 4/3/2023.
