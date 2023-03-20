YourCentralValley.com
by: AJ Fox, KSEE24 Chief Meteorologist
Posted: Mar 20, 2023 / 06:38 PM PDT
Updated: Mar 20, 2023 / 06:38 PM PDT
A.J. Fox has the Central Valley's certified most accurate forecast.
Heavy rain, afternoon thunderstorms likely, potential flooding, low elevation snow. Be careful!
This forecast originally aired on KSEE24 News at 6:00 PM on 3/20/2023.
