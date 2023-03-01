YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: AJ Fox, KSEE24 Chief Meteorologist
Posted: Mar 1, 2023 / 06:26 PM PST
Updated: Mar 1, 2023 / 06:26 PM PST
A.J. Fox has the Central Valley's certified most accurate forecast.
Now that the rain is done (for a while), the cold air moves in. The Valley is under a freeze warning for both Thursday and Friday mornings.
This forecast originally aired on KSEE24 News at 6:00 PM on 3/1/2023.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
If you use a windshield cover, you can at least forget about scrapping the ice off your windshield to save some time and hassle.
When buying cowboy boots, there are a few aspects to consider, such as how far up they go on your legs and their design.
The National Read Across America Day takes place every year on March 2, Geisel’s birthday. It has been called Dr. Seuss Day because of this.