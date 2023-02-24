YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: AJ Fox
Posted: Feb 24, 2023 / 07:10 PM PST
Updated: Feb 24, 2023 / 07:10 PM PST
A.J. Fox has the Central Valley's certified most accurate forecast.
HUGE RAIN IN THE VALLEY TODAY!
A record may yet fall before midnight.
Heavy rain continues through tomorrow as well as snow over the mountains.
This forecast originally aired on KSEE24 News at 6:00 PM on 2/24/2023.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
If you have chronic aches and pains that are a result of exercising, consider taking advantage of Playmakar’s massive sale with deep discounts.
A high-quality lip balm can hydrate, soothe and protect your lips when cold weather sets in.
Casual but stylish winter outfits tend to be on the simple side, though that doesn’t mean they can’t be a little fancy.