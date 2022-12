A.J. Fox has the Central Valley's certified most accurate forecast.

DENSE FOG ADVISORY THURSDAY MORNING!

The rest of the day Thursday will have increasing clouds leading to sprinkles Friday morning.

Saturday & Sunday, you can expect rain to be heavy at times, even some thunderstorms are possible.

The snow level over the mountains will dip as low as 3,000 feet.

This forecast originally aired on KSEE24 News at 6:00 PM on 12/7/2022.