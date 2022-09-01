YourCentralValley.com
by: AJ Fox, KSEE24 Chief Meteorologist
Posted: Sep 1, 2022 / 06:27 PM PDT
Updated: Sep 1, 2022 / 06:27 PM PDT
A.J. Fox has the Central Valley's certified most accurate forecast.
The heat wave is in full effect now. An excessive heat warning continues through Wednesday of next week. We will break several high temperature records this Labor Day Weekend.
This forecast originally aired on KSEE24 News at 6:00 PM on 9/1/2022.
