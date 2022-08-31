YourCentralValley.com
by: AJ Fox, KSEE24 Chief Meteorologist
Posted: Aug 31, 2022 / 06:21 PM PDT
Updated: Aug 31, 2022 / 06:21 PM PDT
A.J. Fox has the Central Valley's certified most accurate forecast.
HEAT WAVE! The excessive heat warning has been extended to NEXT Wednesday. Several records will at least be tied, and some broken through that time.
This forecast originally aired on KSEE24 News at 6:00 PM on 8/31/2022.
