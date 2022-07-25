YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: AJ Fox, KSEE24 Chief Meteorologist
Posted: Jul 25, 2022 / 06:38 PM PDT
Updated: Jul 25, 2022 / 06:38 PM PDT
A.J. Fox has the Central Valley's certified most accurate forecast.
Staying hot in the Central Valley. Be on the lookout for an increase in smoke from the Oak Fire making its way into the Valley midweek.
This forecast originally aired on KSEE24 News at 6:00 PM on 7/25/2022.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now