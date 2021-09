FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) - As the clock ticked down on Tuesday, voters took their last opportunity to submit their votes in this recall election.

"The lady in the election's office says, 'Thank you for voting.' I said, 'What do you mean thank me? This is my privilege,'" said Art Johnson, a Clovis resident who voted at one of the 44 vote centers in Fresno County.