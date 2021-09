A.J. Fox has the Central Valley's certified most accurate forecast.

Thursday will be the coolest day of the week!

As we approach the Labor Day holiday weekend, temperatures get warmer again, and we’ll see more smoke again.

The very next triple digit day will put us in record territory for the year. (Most Triple Digit Days In One Year)

This forecast originally aired on KSEE24 News at 6:00 PM on 9/1/2021.