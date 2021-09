TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) - Four people were sentenced in a Tulare County court on Monday for their involvement in the 2017 Pier Fire near Springville.

The Tulare District Attorney's Office says Isiac Renteria, 23, Richard Renteria, 25, Osvaldo Esparza-Guerrero, and Breana Ojeda, 24, each pled guilty to felony charges related to arson in August.