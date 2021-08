FRESNO, California (KGPE) - The iconic giant abacus was taken down and hauled away from the Citibank at Ashlan and Blackstone avenue -- where it has sat since 1957. Many considered the site a historical landmark of Fresno, but Fresno City's former historic preservation officer says the process of getting it on the historical registry never happened.

"Buildings can be put on the register over the objections of the owner -- that does happen if it's considered a community asset. It goes through a process with the historic preservation commission and then it goes to the city council," said Karana Hattersley-Drayton, Preservation Consultant.