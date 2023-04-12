YourCentralValley.com
by: AJ Fox, KSEE24 Chief Meteorologist
Posted: Apr 12, 2023 / 05:36 PM PDT
Updated: Apr 12, 2023 / 05:36 PM PDT
A.J. Fox has the Central Valley's certified most accurate forecast.
The breeze, or lack thereof, has the control of the temperature right now. Breezy days are cooler days. Days without breezes will be warmer.
This forecast originally aired on KSEE24 News at 5:00 PM on 4/12/2023.
