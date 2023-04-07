YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: AJ Fox, KSEE24 Chief Meteorologist
Posted: Apr 7, 2023 / 05:19 PM PDT
Updated: Apr 7, 2023 / 05:19 PM PDT
A.J. Fox has the Central Valley's certified most accurate forecast.
Clearing skies for Easter weekend and significantly warmer until the breezes make it cooler again next week.
This forecast originally aired on KSEE24 News at 5:00 PM on 4/7/2023.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
If you’re looking for a new touch screen laptop, there are plenty of good options that won’t break the bank.
There are lots of gadgets to make your reading session even more enjoyable, from e-readers to something as simple as a comfortable blanket.
Totes can be made of many materials, but among the best-looking are leather tote bags.