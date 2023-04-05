YourCentralValley.com
by: AJ Fox, KSEE24 Chief Meteorologist
Posted: Apr 5, 2023 / 06:01 PM PDT
Updated: Apr 5, 2023 / 06:01 PM PDT
A.J. Fox has the Central Valley's certified most accurate forecast.
The warming trend generally continues through the holiday weekend. Easter Sunday looks to be the warmest day of the year so far.
This forecast originally aired on KSEE24 News at 5:00 PM on 4/5/2023.
