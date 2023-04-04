YourCentralValley.com
by: AJ Fox, KSEE24 Chief Meteorologist
Posted: Apr 4, 2023 / 06:06 PM PDT
Updated: Apr 4, 2023 / 06:06 PM PDT
A.J. Fox has the Central Valley's certified most accurate forecast.
Warming trend through Easter Weekend.
This forecast originally aired on KSEE24 News at 5:00 PM on 4/4/2023.
