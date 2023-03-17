YourCentralValley.com
by: AJ Fox, KSEE24 Chief Meteorologist
Posted: Mar 17, 2023 / 06:06 PM PDT
Updated: Mar 17, 2023 / 06:06 PM PDT
A.J. Fox has the Central Valley's certified most accurate forecast.
One more dry day for Saturday. Light showers Sunday & Monday. Heavier rain Tuesday & Wednesday.
This forecast originally aired on KSEE24 News at 5:00 PM on 3/17/2023.
