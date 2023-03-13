YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: AJ Fox, KSEE24 Chief Meteorologist
Posted: Mar 13, 2023 / 06:32 PM PDT
Updated: Mar 13, 2023 / 06:32 PM PDT
A.J. Fox has the Central Valley's certified most accurate forecast.
BIG RAIN again for Tuesday! Potential thunderstorms, strong winds, localized flooding. Be careful.
This forecast originally aired on KSEE24 News at 5:00 PM on 3/13/2023.
