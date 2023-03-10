YourCentralValley.com
by: AJ Fox, KSEE24 Chief Meteorologist
Posted: Mar 10, 2023 / 07:34 PM PST
Updated: Mar 10, 2023 / 07:34 PM PST
A.J. Fox has the Central Valley's certified most accurate forecast.
Showers becoming more isolated, but thunderstorms will be possible Saturday. Flooding issues continue into the weekend, resurging with the next round of showers early next week.
This forecast originally aired on KSEE24 News at 5:00 PM on 3/10/2023.
