YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: AJ Fox, KSEE24 Chief Meteorologist
Posted: Mar 8, 2023 / 05:43 PM PST
Updated: Mar 8, 2023 / 05:43 PM PST
A.J. Fox has the Central Valley's certified most accurate forecast.
Heavy rain for the valley with potential for flooding problems through the weekend.
This forecast originallty aired on KSEE24 News at 5:00 PM on 3/8/2023.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Toblerone packaging can no longer feature words, phrases or images that lead consumers to believe the product was manufactured in Switzerland.
From applying makeup to shaving or styling your hair, a vanity mirror is a great addition to your bathroom or bedroom.
You might normally find them spinning above a dance floor, but with their iconic retro appeal, disco balls can make great home decor, too.